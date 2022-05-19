Advertisement

Bluefield, W.Va. officials seek community input for Christmas season

Bluefield, W.Va.
Bluefield, W.Va.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, West Virginia is seeking input from citizens and businesses regarding this year’s Christmas season.

On May 25 at 6pm a town hall meeting will take place for people to give their ideas on how the city can improve as West Virginia’s Christmas City. The meeting will be at the Bluefield Arts Center and the city is not only looking for ideas but also volunteers.

“We want the communities and the businesses to be involved this year. It’s going to be bigger than last year and it’s just going to take everyone that wants to be a part of it,” said City Ambassador, Marie Blackwell.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting.

