Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ an artist working to mold young minds

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - An art teacher at Wyoming East High School is recognized for being Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year.’

Norma Acord is an artist in her own right. With a specialty in ceramics, she is the artist-in-residence at the Beckley Youth Museum. But you won’t find her work covering the walls of her classroom at Wyoming East.

“Her class is completely different from anywhere else. It’s bright and it’s filled with art work...not hers, but her students,” said student Paige Laxton.

Her students say she is an amazing artist, but what is even more beautiful is her heart for her students.

“She touches people’s hearts everyday. We love her,” said another student Kasey Thomas.

As Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year,’ Acord will go on to compete in the statewide competition, where she will have the opportunity to win a cash prize and the use of a free car for the year.

“Art is so powerful for our kids. It teaches them confidence, problem solving, and to express themselves. That they picked someone in an elective field just blows my mind,” said Acord on the award.

When she’s not in the classroom, Laxton said she is on the sidelines cheering on her students.

“Every ball game she can be at. Tennis. Basketball. Softball. It doesn’t matter she’s there.”

She’s a teacher who is making something much greater than art: she is molding young minds.

“It’s about building those relationships with kids,” said Acord. “They’ll go above and beyond for you if you do the same for them.”

