Advertisement

Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ an artist working to mold young minds


An art teacher at Wyoming East High School is recognized for being Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of...
An art teacher at Wyoming East High School is recognized for being Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year.’(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - An art teacher at Wyoming East High School is recognized for being Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year.’

Norma Acord is an artist in her own right. With a specialty in ceramics, she is the artist-in-residence at the Beckley Youth Museum. But you won’t find her work covering the walls of her classroom at Wyoming East.

“Her class is completely different from anywhere else. It’s bright and it’s filled with art work...not hers, but her students,” said student Paige Laxton.

Her students say she is an amazing artist, but what is even more beautiful is her heart for her students.

“She touches people’s hearts everyday. We love her,” said another student Kasey Thomas.

As Wyoming County’s ‘Teacher of the Year,’ Acord will go on to compete in the statewide competition, where she will have the opportunity to win a cash prize and the use of a free car for the year.

“Art is so powerful for our kids. It teaches them confidence, problem solving, and to express themselves. That they picked someone in an elective field just blows my mind,” said Acord on the award.

When she’s not in the classroom, Laxton said she is on the sidelines cheering on her students.

“Every ball game she can be at. Tennis. Basketball. Softball. It doesn’t matter she’s there.”

She’s a teacher who is making something much greater than art: she is molding young minds.

“It’s about building those relationships with kids,” said Acord. “They’ll go above and beyond for you if you do the same for them.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.
Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Beckley VAMC Walk
Beckley VAMC uses annual event to bring awareness to, raise donations for homeless veterans
Here are your final scores for Tuesday night’s Regional Softball Championship games.
Shady Spring takes down Wyoming East to move on to state softball tournament
Mark Trail
Police: Man defecated in front of Princeton store
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter