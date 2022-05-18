Theatre West Virginia to start summer season indoors, first in company history

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in its 62-year history, Theatre West Virginia is starting its summer season indoors.

The 2022 season will begin on Thursday, May 19, with Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club, a musical adaptation of a book written by award-winning author Daniel Boyd. The performance tells the story of some troubled youth, who, upon meeting and learning to garden with Miss Dirt Turtle, see the change good friendships can make.

The show will be performed at Tamarack Marketplace for eight nights: May 19, May 20, May 21, May 22, May 26, May 27, May 28 and May 29. It features more than 20 actors from the company’s youth academy, all of whom are under the age of 18. The youngest is only four years old!

Michael Martin, the show’s stage manager, says he hopes the experience teaches a valuable lesson.

“Several things had to be explained to the young actors because I don’t think any of the young actors live in conditions like the kids in the show. They are going to come out of this with a lot of empathy for kids who don’t have it as good as they have it.”

Two of the show’s leads, Luke Mackay, 14, and Rilee Walker, 11, say they are excited to get on stage.

Mackay says that while singing is fun, his favorite part is the acting.

“All of its fun,” he said. “It’s just all really fun.”

When asked about the importance of the show, Walker added that she too believes it has an important message.

“Even if you come from a hard background, you can still achieve stuff.”

Thursday’s show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.

