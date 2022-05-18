Rain and thunderstorms return to the region tonight.

Most should stay dry during the day today, but we will notice increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. An isolated shower is possible late this afternoon, but the best chance of rain and thunderstorms comes this evening and into the overnight hours.

Increasing clouds are expected today as a warm front approaches the region. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some strong storms are possible tonight west of I-77, however, the threat of severe weather remains low. We can’t rule out an isolated storm with damaging winds and some small hail. The bigger concern is the flooding threat tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Heavy rain could train over the same areas resulting in some localized flooding, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. The rain and clouds will keep us mild tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Flooding will be a concern tonight and tomorrow morning, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the day tomorrow, mainly during the morning hours. Most should dry up Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing up into the 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Thursday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay dry on Friday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar into the mid-upper 80s and 90s across our lower elevations. Many areas could set record highs on Friday afternoon.

The warmest air we have seen this season will move in to round out the workweek. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will stay warm on Saturday but a cold front will move through overnight and into the day on Sunday bringing some rain and storms and cooler temperatures as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

