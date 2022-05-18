Rain and thunderstorms return to the region tonight
Heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding tonight
Most should stay dry during the day today, but we will notice increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. An isolated shower is possible late this afternoon, but the best chance of rain and thunderstorms comes this evening and into the overnight hours.
Some strong storms are possible tonight west of I-77, however, the threat of severe weather remains low. We can’t rule out an isolated storm with damaging winds and some small hail. The bigger concern is the flooding threat tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Heavy rain could train over the same areas resulting in some localized flooding, especially around creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. The rain and clouds will keep us mild tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the day tomorrow, mainly during the morning hours. Most should dry up Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing up into the 70s.
We will stay dry on Friday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar into the mid-upper 80s and 90s across our lower elevations. Many areas could set record highs on Friday afternoon.
We will stay warm on Saturday but a cold front will move through overnight and into the day on Sunday bringing some rain and storms and cooler temperatures as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
