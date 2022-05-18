Advertisement

Rain moves in overnight bringing thunderstorms through Thursday evening.

Big warm up on the way for Friday
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Today’s nice weather is fleeting as we see thunderstorms move in overnight. There is a small chance they could turn severe, but the main threat to watch out for is heavy rain and the potential for flooding.

Chance for Thunderstorms
The rain is expected to begin around 7 PM Tonight and will continue into the morning hours on Thursday. The heaviest rain is expected just before midnight tonight. We will go about the day on Thursday with a small chance of scattered thunderstorms popping up, particularly to our south.

Rain will be heaviest around midnight
Friday we’re looking at temperatures nearing 90 degrees! It will be a hot one so make sure you’re prepared with fans and air conditioning if possible. There is a slight chance of showers popping up on Friday, otherwise, it’s looking mostly dry. Going out for ice cream might be a good idea!

Looking very warm!
We hold onto the heat on Saturday before temperatures take a dive and the chance of rain returns over the weekend.

