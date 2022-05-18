Advertisement

Beckley VAMC uses annual event to bring awareness to, raise donations for homeless veterans

Beckley VAMC Walk
Beckley VAMC Walk(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An annual effort to support homeless veterans was held on the grounds of the Beckley VA Medical Center on Wednesday.

The event, known as the “VA2K Walk and Roll,” is put on by the hospital to raise money and goods for those in need. It also works to bring awareness to the state’s current homeless population.

Since 2011, the event has drawn in $2 million in donated goods, which have been collected and distributed to the homeless population in southern West Virginia.

Being dubbed a “walk and roll,” the event is open to all: those who can walk unassisted and those who can’t. Tracie Hamb, Homeless Program Manager for the Beckley VAMC, shared the importance of opening the event to the public.

“We try to make it open to all so that everyone can participate...it helps bring awareness to community issues such as homelessness and, particularly, veteran homelessness.”

The Beckley VAMC reports that they have seen a slight increase in homeless veterans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

