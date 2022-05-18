Beckley bank merger brings same friendly faces with slew of new technology

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley bank is offering the same friendly faces behind the counter with new opportunities for service. Today, Wednesday, May 18, the bank, formerly known as BB&T, celebrated its official opening as “Truist.”

This new brand is a merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The change has been in the works since 2018 and was publicly announced that same year.

Jordan Wooldridge, the Business Banking Leader for Truist’s West Virginia region, says, although they have a new name and brand, a lot of things will be staying the same. One thing that is changing, however, is their ability to serve the community.

“We have similar footprints,” Wooldridge said of BB&T and SunTrust. “It kind of actually expanded our territory over into a few states that we were not already in, but it’s, you know, a lot of the same faces, same bank, same branches still here to serve just as we did before.”

Wooldridge says the bank is excited to utilize SunTrust’s newer technology to create a better experience for the customer. He says, through a new phone app, individuals can complete all their banking needs from the comfort of their own home.

Truist is located on Robert C Byrd Drive across from the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.

