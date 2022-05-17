We stay mostly clear tonight, but tomorrow night the rain moves back in.
Tomorrow temperatures will near 80 degrees.
Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies, similar to what we saw last night, Temperatures will be lingering in the mid-50s and the wind will be coming from the west at 5 - 10 mph.
Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies to start, though they won’t last long. A warm front will be moving through the area, bringing with it some overnight rain. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, though the main threat will likely be heavy rains with the potential for flooding. The rain is expected to start around 8 PM tomorrow night.
Thursday the chance for thunderstorms continues. The chance for flooding remains as well, so make sure to stay weather-aware Wednesday night into Thursday. We do look to dry out by Friday though, bringing a brief break from the rain.
