We stay mostly clear tonight, but tomorrow night the rain moves back in.

Tomorrow temperatures will near 80 degrees.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies, similar to what we saw last night, Temperatures will be lingering in the mid-50s and the wind will be coming from the west at 5 - 10 mph.

Seasonable
Seasonable

Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies to start, though they won’t last long. A warm front will be moving through the area, bringing with it some overnight rain. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, though the main threat will likely be heavy rains with the potential for flooding. The rain is expected to start around 8 PM tomorrow night.

Expected Wednesday night
Expected Wednesday night

Thursday the chance for thunderstorms continues. The chance for flooding remains as well, so make sure to stay weather-aware Wednesday night into Thursday. We do look to dry out by Friday though, bringing a brief break from the rain.

After a short round of thunderstorms this morning, the sun returns for the afternoon!