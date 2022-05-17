Raleigh County welcomes new Assistant Prosecuting Attorney

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission has given its seal of approval to a new Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Chris Lefler is returning to the office where he served from 2004 to 2006.

Since 2012, Lefler worked as Mental Health Commissioner, a position that he stepped down from to return to the prosecutor’s office. He was brought in to fill the shoes of Tom MacAulay, who passed away in April.

Lefler says he believes his past experience as an Assistant Prosecutor and a defense attorney will ease his transition.

“I’ve been practicing- this will be my twenty-first year- and I’ve been continuously involved in the criminal defense system, although on the defense side, but I’ve been involved in everything from shoplifting to murder, so I think it will help my transition to come back to the prosecution of those offenses.”

After being accepted by the commission, Lefler crossed the street to be sworn in by Judge Kirkpatrick.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.