Raleigh County Historical Society marks 200 year-old stretch of road

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A nearly 200-year-old stretch of road was dedicated in Raleigh County on Tuesday.

The Logan Turnpike was constructed in the mid-1800s to open the backroads to European settlers, and, before that, it was traversed by Native Americans.

What once stretched more than 100 miles has since dwindled to only a handful. But today, the road’s historical significance was marked forever with a sign dedication.

Delbert Berry is a local who has worked to learn the road’s history. At the dedication, he shared the importance of teaching others about the road’s story.

“To keep it alive,” he said. “To keep the next generation- to let them, you know, someone needs to tell the history. Just to keep it alive and tell a few families, and then, when I’m gone, maybe I’ve impacted somebody.”

The marker at Logan Turnpike is the twelfth to be installed by the Raleigh County Historical Society.

