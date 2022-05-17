Advertisement

Raleigh County Historical Society marks 200 year-old stretch of road

Logan Turnpike sign
Logan Turnpike sign(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A nearly 200-year-old stretch of road was dedicated in Raleigh County on Tuesday.

The Logan Turnpike was constructed in the mid-1800s to open the backroads to European settlers, and, before that, it was traversed by Native Americans.

What once stretched more than 100 miles has since dwindled to only a handful. But today, the road’s historical significance was marked forever with a sign dedication.

Delbert Berry is a local who has worked to learn the road’s history. At the dedication, he shared the importance of teaching others about the road’s story.

“To keep it alive,” he said. “To keep the next generation- to let them, you know, someone needs to tell the history. Just to keep it alive and tell a few families, and then, when I’m gone, maybe I’ve impacted somebody.”

The marker at Logan Turnpike is the twelfth to be installed by the Raleigh County Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Devin Redden | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
Man struck vehicle with children inside, authorities say
Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Culture Grill and Cantina opened up shop Saturday in Princeton.
Food truck trio opens up brick-and-mortar restaurant in Princeton

Latest News

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.
Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
Raleigh County welcomes new Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
Two members of Raleigh County Sheriff's Office receive awards for saving life of toddler
Raleigh County police officers honored for saving life of toddler
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced a new initiative to direct tourists and West...
Gov. Justice announces new initiative to direct tourists to state’s scenic roadways