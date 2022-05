BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday, May 16.

Eric Bent, 32, is now facing 18 to 30 years in prison for a stabbing attack in September of 2020 which left one person dead and three others injured.

Bent also entered a guilty plea for malicious assault and unlawful arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.