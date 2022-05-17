Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded to shots being fired in Princeton W.Va.

The call came in a little after lunch time on Tuesday, May 17, the caller said they heard shots fired on Orange Lane.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found that there was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

MCSO says the female involved fired one shot that was believed to be aimed at the ground and nobody was injured.

The male that was involved has been arrested for violating a protective order that the woman had.

