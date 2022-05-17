Advertisement

Police respond to shots fired in Princeton W.Va.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded...
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded to shots being fired in Princeton W.Va.(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) responded to shots being fired in Princeton W.Va.

The call came in a little after lunch time on Tuesday, May 17, the caller said they heard shots fired on Orange Lane.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found that there was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

MCSO says the female involved fired one shot that was believed to be aimed at the ground and nobody was injured.

The male that was involved has been arrested for violating a protective order that the woman had.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Devin Redden | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
Man struck vehicle with children inside, authorities say
Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Culture Grill and Cantina opened up shop Saturday in Princeton.
Food truck trio opens up brick-and-mortar restaurant in Princeton

Latest News

Mark Trail
Man arrested after defecating in front of Big Lots in Princeton
Eric Bent
Princeton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Benjamin Johnson an American Revolution Solider had a patriot marker put on his grave this...
Patriot marker placed on American Revolution solider’s grave
Logan Turnpike sign
Raleigh County Historical Society marks 200 year-old stretch of road