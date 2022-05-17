Patriot marker placed on American Revolution solider’s grave

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Benjamin Johnson had a patriot marker placed on his grave site Saturday, May 14th.

Johnson enlisted in Captain James Winchester’s Company, Colonel Mordecai Gist 3rd Maryland regiment on June 10th. He also served in Captain Brooks Company as a fifer and Captain Horatio’s Company as an infantryman. His decedents wanted to honor him by placing a patriot marker on his grave.

“A patriot who fought in the American Revolution never had a stone put down. About two years ago we put a military stone down. Or the family had a military stone put down and then we just placed a patriot marker beside that to let anybody who walks past this grave site to let them know that he was part of the American Revolution,” said Paul Chapman, President, John Beckley Chapter.

After the disastrous defeat at Camden the remaining soldiers of the Maryland regiment were reorganized into two battalions. Forming a new first Maryland regiment Johnson went to Nathaniel Greens southern Army. But after the Cornwallis surrendered Johnson escorted prisoners to Annapolis. He was then sent back to the north to rejoin a reformed 3rd Maryland for the Yorktown campaign.

In 1738 Johnson was discharged and went to Virginia to establish his bounty land claim. He is patriot stone is placed beside his son and wife.

But what does it mean to be a patriot?

“To be a patriot is someone who had integrity, who fought for this country when we first began, they gave all and with a little bit of nothing,” said Chapman.

There are many men who fought for our country that have unknown markers Chapman encourages those who are descendants of those who fought to reach out to the John Beckley Chapter and they will help you.

If you want to reach out to the Beckley John Chapter you can send an email to Paul Chapman at jamespaulchapman@gmail.com

