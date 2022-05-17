Advertisement

Man struck vehicle with children inside, authorities say

Devin Redden | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
Devin Redden | Fayette County Sheriff's Office(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man was charged with two counts of felony child neglect after law enforcement said he struck a vehicle with children inside.

Deputies responded to an accident involving two vehicles on Monday evening on Laurel Creek Road and found two people arguing in the roadway, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities determined 20-year-old Devin Redden of Fayetteville struck a vehicle carrying two children and a person he was in a relationship with.

Deputies had been attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order on Redden, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the charge of child neglect creating risk of serious injury, Redden also faces one misdemeanor offense for domestic battery.

He was arraigned and posted a bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

