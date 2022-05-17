Man arrested after defecating in front of Big Lots in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police responded to Big Lots located on Stafford drive after an employee called and accused a man of defecating on the sidewalk.

When police arrived, they found Mark Trail, sitting on the sidewalk beside a pile of feces as well as placing a large can of an alcoholic beverage in his backpack.

When he was approached, the responding officer said there was a strong alcohol odor and an almost empty beer can. Trail also allegedly told the officer that he was not the one who defecated.

Trail was arrested for indecent exposure and public intoxication and was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

