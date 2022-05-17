Gov. Justice announces new initiative to direct tourists to state’s scenic roadways

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced a new initiative to direct tourists and West Virginians to the state’s scenic roadways. He rolled out the first of the four scenic roadways that will receive state money for signage and tourism development on Tuesday in Lewisburg.

The ‘Seneca Skyway’ criss-crosses through some of West Virginia’s most beautiful terrain and best kept secrets, including Greenbank, the home to the world’s largest fully steerable telescope, Seneca Rocks, and Blackwater Falls.

“All of us who live here get used to how beautiful these roads are. And we forget sometimes what an amazing place we live in. We haven’t always done the best job telling that story and telling people about these routes,” said Chelsea Ruby, W.Va. Sec. of Tourism.

The skyway starts in Lewisburg, traverses 300 miles along U.S. Route 219 and WV Route 92, and eventually circles back to Lewisburg.

“Over the next couple of months, you’re going to see us rolling out these scenic routes across the state. Today, we’re in Lewisburg, launching the first one. It takes you up to Seneca, Davis, Thomas, and through five counties. We’re so excited about it,” added Ruby.

At Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting, tourism leaders explained the West Virginia Mountain Rides program isn’t about building something new, but uncovering the beauty that already exists in our own backyards.

“If you give people a little direction to tell people where to go, about what resources have been set up and where you have beautiful views, people are going to be more likely to go,” said Sen. Stephen Baldwin, who attended Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting.

Ruby said the additional scenic roadways would be unveiled over the Summer and into the Fall.

