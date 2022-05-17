A gorgeous day is expected today

Beautiful conditions are expected today as sunny skies return to the region. Temperatures will top off in the 70s and possibly the low 80s for some of the lower elevations.

We will stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s.

Most of the day will be dry tomorrow, but we will notice increasing clouds throughout the afternoon hours as a warm front approaches the area. We can’t rule out an isolated shower during the afternoon hours but the best chance of rain and thunderstorms comes Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. The chance for severe weather as of now is low, but not zero. The western portions of the viewing area are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather where we could see an isolated stronger storm with damaging winds and torrential downpours. Flooding will be a concern overnight as there is plenty of moisture in the air.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will dry out later in the day on Thursday which will lead to sunny skies returning for Friday. The warmest air of the season looks to move in as well as we wrap up our workweek. Highs are expected to rise into the 80s Friday afternoon and some of the lower elevations may get into the 90s.

Some more unsettled weather looks to move in later on in the weekend as a cold front swings through. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

