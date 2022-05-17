Advertisement

Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.(Source: EPC Enterprises LLP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Musician Eric Clapton is postponing some of his concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Clapton’s official Facebook page, he tested positive after performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and he’s been advised by his doctors to lay low to give himself time to recover and not spread the illness to those around him.

The famed guitarist has previously expressed skepticism about COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

According to Rolling Stone last year, Clapton called the side effects of his second COVID shot “disastrous” and said vaccine safety claims were being overstated due to “propaganda.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: AP
Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end
Devin Redden | Fayette County Sheriff's Office
Man struck vehicle with children inside, authorities say
Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Culture Grill and Cantina opened up shop Saturday in Princeton.
Food truck trio opens up brick-and-mortar restaurant in Princeton

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Dallas shooting suspect feared Asian Americans
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returned to family over 200 days later
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom