Sign ups sought for potential food truck program

Food truck file | MGN
Food truck file | MGN(WVVA News)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A collaborative effort between multiple counties could soon provide assistance to those looking to launch their own food truck in Southern West Virginia.

The Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority (BEDA) recently applied for funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative, which provides grants to communities affected by job losses in the coal industry.

The ‘Food Incubator program’ would give those interested in operating a food truck insight on how to do so successfully.

“On average in the nation, 70% to 80% of all businesses — small, start-up businesses — within the first couple years, fail,” said Jim Spencer, the Executive Director of BEDA. “I think a lot of it can be avoided through training and can be avoided by things like we are trying to set up with this program.”

11 counties in West Virginia would be involved in the program, including Fayette, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming.

Those interested can sign up for updates.

BEDA hopes to learn whether or not the grant will be approved as early as August.

