Raleigh County Community Action Association withdraws bid to re-locate homeless shelter


By Annie Moore
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Community Action Association withdrew its application to re-locate the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center in Beckley on Monday.

The shelter is currently located behind the Jackie Withrow Hospital, but Raleigh County officials have said the building is in desperate need of repairs.

The community action association was set to appear before the Raleigh County Zoning Board on Tuesday to pursue a new location at 123 Faith Drive in Beckley, but withdrew the application late Monday afternoon.

According to Raleigh County Assistant Administrator Billy Michael, the organization was in talks with the Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist Churches to purchase the property.

“We had an application from them with the Board of Zoning Appeals to obtain a Conditional Use Permit. But they withdrew their application this morning.”

While no specific reason was given, Raleigh County officials have set there were a considerable amount of complaints from the surrounding neighborhood over having a homeless shelter near their properties.

