Rain and thunderstorms expected again today

A cold front will swing through our area today bringing rain and thunderstorms later on this morning and through the early afternoon hours. Some of those storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and some small hail is possible too. The best chance to see showers and storms today is between 8 am and 1 pm. Later on this afternoon, most should dry out with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

We are under a marginal (1/5) risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late morning/early afternoon today. (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler overnight with lows getting down into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s.

A gorgeous day is in store for us tomorrow. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s are expected and some of our lower elevations may try to get up into the low 80s.

We grow unsettled again towards the middle of the week as a warm front lifts through the region. This will bring back the chance for rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon-Thursday. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and some small hail is also possible. Warmer air will filter in as that front moves through and highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s.

Drier conditions are expected as we wrap up our workweek. We will see mainly sunny skies with high temperatures soaring into the 80s and even the 90s for our lower elevations.

Another cold front will bring back the chance for rain later this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

