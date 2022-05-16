Advertisement

Professionals work to draw attention to seeking help during Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness Month(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Since the Spring of 2020, the world has been gripped by a pandemic that has left many feeling isolated and confused. But while people have been so worried about catching COVID-19, they didn’t see another illness taking control.

“The biggest part about mental health is that people are in denial,” shared William Catus, Clinical Director of Life Strategies Counseling in Beckley. “They don’t want nobody to feel or look at them in a negative way. There is a negative perception that people have in their minds about mental health, but most people now, they’re beginning to be aware of it and see that there is a need for it.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and professionals are drawing attention to seeking help. According to a study conducted by the Boston University School of Public Health, depression in adults has tripled since March of 2020, growing from eight to 28 percent. Nationally, suicides run the headlines, and the United States currently sits as a country with one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

“We have to look after the wellbeing of the world,” Catus continued. “I mean, your neighborhoods, your church, your schools, where you work. You want to make sure you are asking the right questions, and the wrong question is the one you don’t ask.”

United Healthcare recently released its America’s ranking report, which shows that West Virginia is ranked 48th in mental health outcomes. Ann Marie O’Brien, Assistant Vice President of United Healthcare’s Engagement Strategies Team, says this indicates that the state is showing a prevailing mental health issue but a lack of residents receiving help. Reasons she gave for the low ranking were stigmas associated with getting help, cost, lack of access to care and barriers to taking time off work.

“Mental health should be treated just like a physical illness. It is actually the same thing. And really, it’s about getting it out there to the public and letting them know that they have access to these tools and to please use them and to realize that it’s okay to use them and it’s okay to say that, you know, that I need help sometimes.”

For additional resources and information on mental health in the Mountain State, visit the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health website.

