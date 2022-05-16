Advertisement

Manufacturing facility set to be complete by year’s end

Courtesy: AP
Courtesy: AP(Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Construction of the new Omnis Building Technologies facility off Exit 1 on Interstate 77 is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Ground broke on the 150,000 sq. ft. manufacturing site in March.

Omnis constructs pre-manufactured homes which the company says take less time to complete than the average dwelling built on site.

“It’s almost like using Lego blocks,” said Jim Spencer, the Executive Director of the Bluefield WV Economic Authority. “In the matter of a week, they can build these homes.”

The facility is expected to create 150-300 jobs in the Bluefield area. Omnis expects to begin searching for potential hires toward the end of the year.

The late 2022 target date for the $40 million facility’s completion is weather-dependent.

