Library to offer crash course on ancient gardening practice

A garden class will be taught in Bluefield at 3 p.m. on May 18th.
A garden class will be taught in Bluefield at 3 p.m. on May 18th.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A traditional Native American gardening practice still being used by tribes to this day will be taught at Craft Memorial Library.

The Three Sisters technique involves the interplanting of corn, beans and squash.

Nancy Williamson, a bookkeeper at the library, said the class offers those with a green thumb an opportunity to learn more about harvesting their own food.

“If you have been to the grocery store lately, you’d see that prices are going up,” said Williamson. “There has been a big interest in people wanting to grow their own food and just knowing where their food comes from.”

The course will be offered Wednesday, May 18, at 3 p.m. at the library on Commerce Street. Craft Memorial also offers a seed-sharing repository.

