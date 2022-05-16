Advertisement

Firefighters respond to a fire in Bluefield early Saturday morning

Crescent View Apartment
Crescent View Apartment(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Fire Department (BFD) responded to an early morning fire at the Crescent View Apartments Saturday.

Chief Danny Evans at the BFD, said they were able to rescue five people out of a third story window using a ladder and that firefighters were able to make entry into the building to get five more people to safety through the front door.

Chief Evans also said that there were no injuries reported.

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Lunar Eclipse
Scattered thunderstorms will end tonight in time for lunar eclipse

