Brown sentenced in Raleigh County court

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, Monday, May 16, 2022, Rashad Brown, 19, was sentenced for his role in the shooting of 18-year-old Dwayne Richardson. He entered a guilty plea to Accessory After the Fact to Voluntary Manslaughter in April.

Richardson was a Woodrow Wilson High School Junior when he was shot in the chest by an AR15-style rifle on May 2, 2021. Reports state that Brown and another defendent mislead police to help the shooter, Jeriamyah Fortner, who was sentenced in November, avoid responsibility.

Brown was credited for going to the authorities and making an official statement the day after Richardson was shot.

During Monday’s sentencing, Richardson’s parents addressed Brown in an emotional statement.

“You deprived me of the last phone call to my son,” said Keyshia Richardson. “When he was trying to call, they stated that you hung up the phone when he said to call his mother. I just can’t imagine hanging up the phone when he was trying to call me. His blood is on your hands...”

Judge Andrew Dimlich sentenced Brown to five years of suspended incarceration, meaning he will instead be placed under five years of probation where he must complete community service hours, undergo counseling and report to the Raleigh County Day Report Center.

