After a short round of thunderstorms this morning, the sun returns for the afternoon!

Tomorrow is looking beautiful too!
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We had a brief round of storms across the area this morning, but things have cleared up! We will see clearing as we go throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Things will be a little breezy too as the winds come from the west at 5 - 15 mph.

Seasonable
Seasonable

Tomorrow will be the best day this coming week, so make sure to take advantage of it as you plan your day! Temperatures will reach into the mid-70s and we will be breezy once again.

Much better!
Much better!

A chance of thunderstorms returns for the rest of the week, particularly in the latter half of the day on Wednesday. There is once again the chance that some of these storms on Wednesday could become severe with the potential threats being heavy winds and isolated flooding. We’re keeping an eye on it, so make sure to stay tuned for further updates.

