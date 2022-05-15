Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament returns to Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 12th annual Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament returned to Bluestone Lake on Saturday with 18 participating boats.

“We compete just about every other weekend,” said contestant Joel Setser.

First place saw a prize of more than $500 -- with smaller sums going to second through fourth place as well. Saturday’s champion remained humble following the win however.

“This is a great ministry for the community,” said Craig Johnson, first place winner. “It brings a lot of people that probably don’t get to church every weekend to come and hear the message, and we get a good meal every year too.”

The annual tournament was put on by Stinson United Methodist Church in Princeton, with plans to continue through coming years as well -- and those who placed were not the only ones to benefit.

“We usually feed them, they hear a message, the word of god, and it’s also a little bit of a fundraiser,” said Rick Nowlin, organizer. “This year we’re going to make a $500 donation.”

