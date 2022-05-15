Scattered thunderstorms will end tonight in time for lunar eclipse

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over the next few hours leading to partly cloudy skies after around 9 PM. These storms could produce high winds and lightning, so make sure to stay weather aware through the evening.

Storms (WVVA WEATHER)

There is a total lunar eclipse tonight starting around 11:30 PM. There is a good chance that we could see the clouds begin to break up around this time, especially the farther north you are. Southern Parts of West Virginia as well as counties on the VA / WV border will likely see more clouds.

Lunar Eclipse (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at another round of thunderstorms, with a slight chance some could turn severe. The greatest chance for storms lies right around lunchtime though, so make sure to stay aware throughout the day.

storms (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see a break from the rain and storms on Tuesday, though the rest of the week is looking to stay unsettled.

