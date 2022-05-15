Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.

He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

