Miracles for Muscles raises money for child with rare muscle disorder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - May 14, kicked off a 24-hour challenge to raise funds for Liam Smith, a local six-year-old with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The group started with a kayak ride in the Greenbrier River from Caldwell to Alderson, then a bike ride from Alderson to Renick, and lastly a run on River Trail from Renick to Caldwell.

The whole event should be complete within 24-hours and it is about 84 miles in total.

The group has already raised over $6,000 dollars for Liam.

To find out more about the challenge you can visit their Facebook page here. (13) Muscles for Miracles: 24 Hour Challenge for Hope | Facebook

Or if you’d like to donate to Liam you can go to his Go Fund Me page here. Fundraiser by Travis McClintic : Muscles 4 Miracles 4 Liam (gofundme.com)

More information upon where the funds will be allocated will be explained on the GoFundMe page for Liam.

