Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Rupert Police Department’s Facebook page on May 13, 2022, the department executed search warrant on a home on Raleigh Street in Rupert. The police seized over 80 thousand dollars in cash, large quantities of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax, guns and ammo with an estimated street value of over 250 thousand dollars.

The owner of the residence Joshua Franklin was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver. He has been booked into Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.