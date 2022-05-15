Advertisement

Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash

Joshua Franklin
Joshua Franklin(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the Rupert Police Department’s Facebook page on May 13, 2022, the department executed search warrant on a home on Raleigh Street in Rupert. The police seized over 80 thousand dollars in cash, large quantities of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax, guns and ammo with an estimated street value of over 250 thousand dollars.

The owner of the residence Joshua Franklin was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver. He has been booked into Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Nick Gill
Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash
Michelle and Cheryl's home on fire on Union Street
Family’s home destroyed by fire
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions...
Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Riders for the event
Miracles for Muscles raises money for child with rare muscle disorder
Raising money for Bill Withers statue to be put in town square of Beckley, West Virginia.
2nd annual Bill Wither Memorial Festival in Beckley
Shady Spring
Shady Spring upsets Independence to claim sectional baseball title
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions...
Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County