Advertisement

Madness in the Mountains brings antique cars to the Two Virginias

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of cars piled into the lot outside Bluefield, Va.’s Bowen Field Saturday for a good cause.

All proceeds from 2022′s “Madness in the Mountains” car show are set to go toward the Ronald Mcdonald house of W.Va.. The day-long event featured countless antique and modern cars, along with local business set-ups as well.

“I just moved here from California about six months ago, and to see this many classic cars in this area is amazing,” said Ron Lambert. “I think it’s great, and they’re beautiful cars, too.”

Saturday’s show saw more than 20 categories for cars to be judged on as well -- and organizers said the proceeds will be donated on Saturday, the same day as the show.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions...
Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County
Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Nick Gill
Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Culture Grill and Cantina opened up shop Saturday in Princeton.
Food truck trio opens up brick-and-mortar restaurant in Princeton
Kayakers arrive in Bramwell Saturday in honor of Zachary Blankenship
Bramwell honors fallen Firefighter through kayak trip into town
12th annual Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament took place Saturday at Bluestone Lake.
Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament returns to Hinton
- clipped version
- clipped version