Madness in the Mountains brings antique cars to the Two Virginias

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of cars piled into the lot outside Bluefield, Va.’s Bowen Field Saturday for a good cause.

All proceeds from 2022′s “Madness in the Mountains” car show are set to go toward the Ronald Mcdonald house of W.Va.. The day-long event featured countless antique and modern cars, along with local business set-ups as well.

“I just moved here from California about six months ago, and to see this many classic cars in this area is amazing,” said Ron Lambert. “I think it’s great, and they’re beautiful cars, too.”

Saturday’s show saw more than 20 categories for cars to be judged on as well -- and organizers said the proceeds will be donated on Saturday, the same day as the show.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.