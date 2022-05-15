Food truck trio opens up brick-and-mortar restaurant in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - From a mobile food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Culture Grill and Cantina opened for business Saturday. It’s co-owned by the group behind the local Tacos de Marcos food truck.

It’s been in the works for months, according to the three co-owners. A Tacos de Marcos food truck was previously damaged in an accident while returning back to town from South Carolina -- however the trio said they were still able to open their new restaurant without any major hurdles.

“We got busy,” said Chelsea Raymundo, co-owner. “It was our grand opening, so I was really glad to see all the people come out and support us [Saturday.] But yet I was also glad that everybody was so patient with us. Everybody. Kind words all the way around. It was great.”

Culture Grill and Cantina is located in Princeton. It’s open seven days a week from 11am to 10pm, except Sundays when it will close at 8pm.

