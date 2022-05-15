Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions...
Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County
Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Nick Gill
Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed.
Finland: Helsinki bunkers illustrate fears of Russia
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
STILLS: Food truck damaged in explosion