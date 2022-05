BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Charleston scored five in the first and kept rolling to beat Concord 16-1.

Concord’s lone run came on Anthony Stehlin’s third HR of the MEC Tournament.

The Mountain Lions had a chance to get to the championship round against Glenville State. Concord lost 8-6.

