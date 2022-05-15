Bramwell honors fallen Firefighter through kayak trip into town

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bramwell showed its thanks to a fallen Firefighter Saturday morning, as locals rode into town on kayaks before being greeted by former colleagues and family of Zachary Blankenship.

Blankenship passed away in 2020 following a stroke he suffered after responding to a fire.

Kayakers finished their six mile journey as they reached a bridge in town, decorated with flags in honor of Firefighters among others. Blankenship’s family was among those there to greet the group.

“[Blankenship] enjoyed the outdoors, and anything to do with the outdoors and helping people,” said Timothy Wyatt, Montcalm Firefighter and former colleague of Blankenship. “It’s good to do it in his honor.

Wyatt added they plan to continue the kayaking event annually -- and that as long as he and his fellow Firefighters are around, they’ll be there to honor Blankenship.

