Advertisement

Bramwell honors fallen Firefighter through kayak trip into town

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bramwell showed its thanks to a fallen Firefighter Saturday morning, as locals rode into town on kayaks before being greeted by former colleagues and family of Zachary Blankenship.

Blankenship passed away in 2020 following a stroke he suffered after responding to a fire.

Kayakers finished their six mile journey as they reached a bridge in town, decorated with flags in honor of Firefighters among others. Blankenship’s family was among those there to greet the group.

“[Blankenship] enjoyed the outdoors, and anything to do with the outdoors and helping people,” said Timothy Wyatt, Montcalm Firefighter and former colleague of Blankenship. “It’s good to do it in his honor.

Wyatt added they plan to continue the kayaking event annually -- and that as long as he and his fellow Firefighters are around, they’ll be there to honor Blankenship.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franklin
Man charged after police seize over 80 thousand in cash
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions...
Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County
Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Nick Gill
Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

12th annual Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament took place Saturday at Bluestone Lake.
Stinson Bass Fishing Tournament returns to Hinton
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version
- clipped version