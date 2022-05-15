2nd annual Bill Wither Memorial Festival in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The 2nd annual Bill Withers festival to celebrate and honor Mr. Withers was in Beckley May 14. The town of Beckley hopes to raise enough funds to finalize the Bill Withers memorial statue to be places in town square.

“We are raising money today for the Bill Withers statue that has been created by Paster Hightower. It just needs to be bronzed, so we need some money for that. We will put it up there in the plaza, eventually. We are really happy to be here and to celebrate his music and other musicians and all the different venders,” said Jill Moorefield, Director, Beckley Events.

Bill Withers was an iconic singer-song writer that left a legacy of songs behind like ‘Aint No Sunshine’, ‘Lean on Me’, ‘Just the Two of Us’, and many many more. The Slab Fork native and small town country boy will forever leave a lasting impression on generations to come.

“That feeling in your bones when you get chills when you hear a song, that’s Bill Withers to me. He had the way to put the emotions in his lyrics with Ain’t no Sunshine or Lean on Me and you feel that same love of living in WV how we have pride in being West Virginians. Bill put that in his music and I just want to pass that along,” said said Matt Mullins, Event Coordinator, Bill Withers Memorial Festival.

Mullins says he hopes to continue this festival for years to come.

The city of Beckley also paired two other festivals with the Bill Withers Memorial Festival, Sweet Treats Dessert Festival and The Emergency Preparedness Fair The two other events haven’t happened in the past two years due to Covid, so Moorefield said they were excited to be able to team up with the Bill Withers Memorial Festival to bring these other events back to Beckley.

