Two people injured in rollover crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Lt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department on May 14, 2022 at 11:30am the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department responded to I-77 south near the 7-mile marker for a reported single vehicle accident with rollover and entrapment.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions when it lost control during a curve. The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its top near the 7-mile marker. Both occupants were transported to Princeton Community Hospital for injuries.

From there, one occupant was flown to another facility where the individual remains in critical condition. Deputy D.A. Calloway is the investigating officer.

