Shady Spring upsets Independence to claim sectional baseball title

Class AA: Region 3, Section 2
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There was a sectional title on the line in Coal City on Saturday.

Shady Spring had the upper hand, headed into the match up on Friday -- only needing one win, while the Patriots needed two.

Independence got the job done on Friday to even the playing field on Saturday -- win or go home for both sides.

It was a quiet start to the game, both sides leaving multiple runners stranded. But Shady Spring finally broke the silence in the third, and it seemed to go the Tigers’ way from then on.

Shady Spring wins it 8-2 to claim the Class AA: Region 3, Section 2 title -- eliminating Independence, a team that made it to the state tournament last season.

The Tigers will face Bluefield in the Class AA: Region 3 series with a trip to Charleston on the line.

