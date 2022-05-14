Our unsettled pattern continues

Some off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon hours today. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s for most.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening but most should dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will remain mild in the 50s and some may try to stay in the 60s all night long.

More scattered showers and storms are possible for our Sunday. This once again won’t be a washout, but some off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are possible because of how much moisture will be in place. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with most in the mid to upper 70s and 80s.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will move through on Monday bringing another chance of some scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will still reach the 70s for most despite the rain.

A cold front will bring another chance of some rain and storms on Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible at times next week but temperatures look to be even warmer with highs in the 70s, and 80s, and some of our lower elevations may try to make a run for the 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

