Independence downs Shady to force another game; James Monroe & Midland Trail advance to sectional title games
WVSSAC Sectional Baseball
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sectional baseball play continued on Friday...
CLASS AA: REGION 3, SECTION 2
Independence 10 - Shady Spring 0 (FINAL/5)
The two teams will face off again on Saturday at noon for the title.
CLASS A: REGION 3, SECTION 1
James Monroe 7 - Summers County 2
The Mavericks advance to the sectional title game to face Greater Beckley Christian.
CLASS A: REGION 3, SECTION 2
Midland Trail 21 - Greenbrier West 13
The Patriots advance to the sectional title game to face Charleston Catholic.
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.