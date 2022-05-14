Advertisement

Independence downs Shady to force another game; James Monroe & Midland Trail advance to sectional title games

WVSSAC Sectional Baseball
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sectional baseball play continued on Friday...

CLASS AA: REGION 3, SECTION 2

Independence 10 - Shady Spring 0 (FINAL/5)

The two teams will face off again on Saturday at noon for the title.

CLASS A: REGION 3, SECTION 1

James Monroe 7 - Summers County 2

The Mavericks advance to the sectional title game to face Greater Beckley Christian.

CLASS A: REGION 3, SECTION 2

Midland Trail 21 - Greenbrier West 13

The Patriots advance to the sectional title game to face Charleston Catholic.

