Planet Fitness to offer “High School Summer Pass” to students

Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With organized sports and school activities taking a pause over the summer, Planet Fitness is making it easier for students to remain active.

Beginning on Monday, May 16, students ages 14 to 19 can work out at their local facility for free. The “High School Summer Pass” is equal to a classic membership, meaning students can utilize the gym’s equipment, personal fitness trainers and Planet Fitness app.

Anthony Blair, Club Manager at the Beckley Planet Fitness, says this opportunity is a great way for youth to stay healthy- in more ways than one.

“It’s not only just the physical health. There’s also the mental health. There are a lot of things that go on in people’s lives, and the mental stress relief of coming and working out in a safe and clean environment definitely helps, so we want our teens and our youth to be able to participate in that.”

Students can sign up online at planetfitness.com/summerpass or inside the club. Those between the ages of 14 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent to sign up. Current members that qualify for the pass will automatically have their accounts frozen for free access.

Participants can also enter to win a $5,000 scholarship.

The offer ends on August 31.

