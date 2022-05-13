Our sunny streak comes to an end today

We are starting off mild in the 50s and 60s this morning. We will top off in the upper 60s and 70s later on this afternoon. Some widely scattered showers are possible but today will be far from a washout.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible at times today. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the overnight hours, some isolated showers are possible, but most should stay dry. Mainly cloudy skies are expected which will keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Most will stay dry but a few showers are possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers are thunderstorms are possible through the weekend. This once again won’t be a washout, but some off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are possible because of how much moisture will be in place. Temperatures will be around and a little above average in the 70s for most.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at times this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will move through on Monday bringing another chance of some scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will still reach the 70s despite the rain.

A cold front will bring another chance of some rain and storms on Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some off-and-on showers are possible at times next week but temperatures look to be even warmer with highs in the 70s, and 80s, and some of our lower elevations may try to make a run for the 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

