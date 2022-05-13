Occasional showers and storms likely through the weekend
We’ll be a bit unsettled Saturday and Sunday, though no day looks like a wash-out
Low-pressure building in from both the east and west will allow for a more unsettled weather pattern into the weekend. Tonight looks mild and muggy, with lows in the 50s, lots of lingering clouds, and some occasional spotty showers/drizzle.
Saturday will bring more cloud cover, but still some breaks of sun, especially early in the day. During the heat of the day, during the afternoon and early evening, we are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Though we aren’t expecting any severe weather, occasionally heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning will be possible. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most.
We’ll see a few passing showers Saturday night, and otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.
Sunday will bring similar conditions; just slightly less coverage of showers/thunderstorms and slightly warmer temps in the 70s and low 80s.
We look to see some lingering cloud cover (but it won’t be overcast), and a few spotty showers Sunday night. Though not IDEAL, we could get a enough breaks in the clouds late Sunday night for a view of the TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE around midnight Sunday night-Monday morning.
Next week is looking warm, humid, and a bit unsettled still with on and off rain. Stay tuned!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
