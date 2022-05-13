Advertisement

National Police Week remembers fallen officers

Starting Wednesday, May 11th, thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will...
Starting Wednesday, May 11th, thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will arrive in our nation’s capital for national police week.(WCTV)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - National Police Week is underway. Part of the annual event involves honoring fallen officers. The FBI reports that 129 members of law enforcement died in the line of duty last year. 73 of them were killed and 56 died in accidents.

“It’s really important to remember fallen officers. These guys have went out here and dedicated their life to protecting their community. We all know when we leave in the morning we might not come back,” said Lt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The FBI says 27 more officers were killed last year than in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Michelle and Cheryl's home on fire on Union Street
Family’s home destroyed by fire
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Two candidates to battle for Beckley in 44th Dist. seat.
With Bates out of the House of Delegates, two new candidates to do battle for Beckley
Students raise money for injured student's family
Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

Latest News

Nick Gill
Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash
Awards for police initiatives in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office
Local officers and department honored for work initiatives
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness to offer “High School Summer Pass” to students
Fayette County Police Memorial
Annual Police Memorial held in Fayetteville