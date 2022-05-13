National Police Week remembers fallen officers

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - National Police Week is underway. Part of the annual event involves honoring fallen officers. The FBI reports that 129 members of law enforcement died in the line of duty last year. 73 of them were killed and 56 died in accidents.

“It’s really important to remember fallen officers. These guys have went out here and dedicated their life to protecting their community. We all know when we leave in the morning we might not come back,” said Lt. J.J. Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

The FBI says 27 more officers were killed last year than in 2020.

