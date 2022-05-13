Advertisement

Local officers and department honored for work initiatives

Awards for police initiatives in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office
Awards for police initiatives in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Law enforcement from across the state were honored this week in Charleston.

Among those agencies recognized were the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluefield West Virginia and Oak Hill’s Police Departments. The departments were honored for their work in initiatives like seat belt and DUI enforcement. Many local officers were also acknowledged for their hard work.

“The state as a whole appreciates their efforts. Both not only for the officers but the agencies as well. A lot of time even if officers get recognition locally sometimes those agencies don’t get some of that recognition for the efforts of helping keep those fatals down,” said Sgt. Adam Ballard a coordinator with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program.

Officers from McDowell, Wyoming and Fayette counties were among some that were recognized.

