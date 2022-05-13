Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle and Cheryl's home on fire on Union Street
Family’s home destroyed by fire
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Students raise money for injured student's family
Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate
Midland Trail vs. Greenbrier West
Midland Trail scores eight in the seventh to win sectional title
Two candidates to battle for Beckley in 44th Dist. seat.
With Bates out of the House of Delegates, two new candidates to do battle for Beckley

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘temporarily on hold’