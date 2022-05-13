Advertisement

Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash

Nick Gill
Nick Gill(Al Hudgins)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nick Gill and his parents are still in the hospital after the family’s vehicle collided with another car in Beaver on Sunday. On Wednesday Nick’s fellow seniors at Summers County High used their senior skip day to raise about three thousand dollars for the family.

“He’s a big part of our senior class. He’s willing to help out anybody with anything. He’s a really good kid and we thought it was just a good idea to do what we can for him and his family,” said classmate Kaleb Martin.

“Nick is the type of guy that he’d give you the shirt off his back if he had to. He’d help you out every chance he could. He’s probably one of the best students you could know around here,” said classmate Michael Sprague.

Student leaders say even though the class of 2022 is small every senior contributed one way or another.

“I think that’s something about our class. Our class is one of the closest class that we’ve ever had,” said classmate Emily Justice.

The community also did its part to help.

“If something happens to you then you have people there for you. I think that’s one of the things I like about a small town,” said classmate Kylie Lilly.

Gill’s principal is hopeful Nick and his family recover soon and he’s able to receive his diploma in person.

“We’re holding out hope they he can attend. He’s still in the hospital and there’s a chance he could attend but my understanding is that hasn’t been determined yet but we would love to have him here for graduation,” said Principle Al Hudgins.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected...
Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose
Michelle and Cheryl's home on fire on Union Street
Family’s home destroyed by fire
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Two candidates to battle for Beckley in 44th Dist. seat.
With Bates out of the House of Delegates, two new candidates to do battle for Beckley
Students raise money for injured student's family
Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

Latest News

Awards for police initiatives in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office
Local officers and department honored for work initiatives
Starting Wednesday, May 11th, thousands of law enforcement and survivors of the fallen will...
National Police Week remembers fallen officers
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness to offer “High School Summer Pass” to students
Fayette County Police Memorial
Annual Police Memorial held in Fayetteville