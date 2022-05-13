Classmates and community members continue to rally behind family injured in car crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nick Gill and his parents are still in the hospital after the family’s vehicle collided with another car in Beaver on Sunday. On Wednesday Nick’s fellow seniors at Summers County High used their senior skip day to raise about three thousand dollars for the family.

“He’s a big part of our senior class. He’s willing to help out anybody with anything. He’s a really good kid and we thought it was just a good idea to do what we can for him and his family,” said classmate Kaleb Martin.

“Nick is the type of guy that he’d give you the shirt off his back if he had to. He’d help you out every chance he could. He’s probably one of the best students you could know around here,” said classmate Michael Sprague.

Student leaders say even though the class of 2022 is small every senior contributed one way or another.

“I think that’s something about our class. Our class is one of the closest class that we’ve ever had,” said classmate Emily Justice.

The community also did its part to help.

“If something happens to you then you have people there for you. I think that’s one of the things I like about a small town,” said classmate Kylie Lilly.

Gill’s principal is hopeful Nick and his family recover soon and he’s able to receive his diploma in person.

“We’re holding out hope they he can attend. He’s still in the hospital and there’s a chance he could attend but my understanding is that hasn’t been determined yet but we would love to have him here for graduation,” said Principle Al Hudgins.

