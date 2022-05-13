Carnival worker dies of suspected overdose

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police have confirmed an employee at the Beckley carnival has died of a suspected overdose.

The carnival operated by the Gambill Amusement Company, based out of Buckhannon, W.Va., is set up along Robert C. Byrd Drive in the Beckley Shopping Plaza.

According to a spokesperson for the Beckley Police Dept., the initial call came in on Wednesday around 2 p.m., regarding a person who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to Raleigh County 911.

Right now, the Beckley City Police Dept. is handling the investigation.

The carnival is continuing with its normal operations and is set to stay open through the weekend.

WVVA News reached out to Gambill Amusements for a comment on the death and will share their response as soon as it is received.

